Lara Dutta & Mahesh Bhupati Wish Each Other On Their 9th Wedding Anniversary; Share Adorable Pictures Of Their Journey

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

A place where people usually found stardom and glamour, Bollywood has also always provided a huge space for stars to find some loyal friendships and true love. Though many B-Town celebrities have found their significant others in this industry of glam and glitter, some found them through ties and other work related aspects.

One such power couple is that of former Miss Universe and popular actress Lara Dutta, and her Grand slam tournament champion and popular Indian tennis player, Mahesh Bhupatti. Lara who met Bhupati for the first time in a business meeting for his sports company, got attracted to his simplicity in the very first meeting itself. So when the duo decided to tie the knot in a simple civil ceremony on February 16, 2011 and later in a Church wedding on 20th February 2011, in Candolim in Goa, the whole world witnessed their glamorous and love filled union.

It was only recently when the couple celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary, and wished each other in the most unique and relatable way possible. Where Mahesh took to his Instagram handle and posted 9 beautiful pictures with his wife, while captioning them as, “Nine years and counting.. Happy Anniversary @larabhupathi .. it’s been fun getting through all the itches and the scratches and may the force be with us to continue to do so!! #anniversary”,

the actress reposted the very first picture and added the most befitting reply, “So much itching and scratching? I deduce a tick problem!!! 😜. With 5 dogs over the last 9 years, I’m not surprised!! 🥂 Here’s to many more husband!!! YEARS, not ticks!!!! But 🐕 included!!! 😍😘. #Repost @mbhupathi with @get_repost”

Though there can be many reasons for the strong bond and undeniable love that tie these two love bids together, one most important one is their cute daughter, Saira Bhupati. The couple who became proud parents to their little munchkin right before their first marriage anniversary, recently celebrated her 8th birthday on January 20, 2012.