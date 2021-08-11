Bollywood actress Lara Dutta is in the headlines these days for her upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’. At present, the actress is promoting this film vigorously. Recently, during the promotion, Lara Dutta made such a statement regarding the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which came in the headlines. Lara said that both are going to get married soon. This statement of the actress caused a wave of happiness among the fans of Ranbir and Alia, as the fans of this couple are eagerly waiting for the wedding. But now Lara has clarified his statement and clearly said that these words are being forcefully put in his mouth.



Amidst the news of Ranbir and Alia Bhatti’s wedding, Lara took to her official Twitter account to tweet, in which she wrote, ‘These are very cute as actors and actors on the era of a couple. Nor am I certainly not a prophet who can predict something like this. The media has to stop me from putting words in my mouth. Your news is complete nonsense.





Lara Dutta had earlier said in an interview to the English website Times Now that, ‘I don’t believe much in any Bollywood rumors but I think this couple (Ranbir-Alia) will get married soon. I am sure Ranbir and Alia will get married this year. I believe Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot this year. At the same time, Lara believes that ‘I come from the older generation, so I do not know which stars are dating each other in today’s time, although I can tell about some couples but not me. Know if they are still together or not. Let us tell you that apart from Lara Dutta, Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi are in the lead role in Bell Bottom. The film is releasing in theaters on August 19. The look of Lara in this film is also very much discussed.