The “last night of freedom” or the “last day of bachelorhood”, referred to as the much-coveted Bachelor Party by the male gender is yet another Americanism that has been twisted and amalgamated into the Indian society, much like the kadhai-paneer pizza and mcAaloo-tikki burgers.

Bachelor party must have been known as a stag party in Ireland, bull’s party in South Africa, buck’s party in Australia, but the celebration in any case has always remained the same! But during the import of this noble concept in India, many of the aspects have been altered and some new ones have been added accordingly, to cater to the needs of Indian males!

It has become a common practice before marriage. Let’s peek into the most secret ‘only male’ tagged bachelor’s party where females are totally not allowed.

This typical chronicle is not just limited to the cans of chilled beers anymore but has taken a toll of more of adventure and fun activities.

Just an idea to share, if you are an individual organising a bachelor party for your one friend who is eagerly waiting for his dooms day: make sure that you include loads of super fun that comes under the specified budget. To make it interesting, don’t you think a coloured theme or a fancy dress gig similar to those of Halloween party would add on to the level of masti? Now, you should call up and invite your common friends, even married men would be okay. No doubt they are more experienced!

An easy way to get started and bring in the energy levels, guys prefers drinking first, a common task that has become “just so common” among this generation. Boosting their oomph after the minimum requirement of the drinks while playing the latest item songs in the background, it would be a much-created hype if you don’t hit the dance floor. And you will discover all varieties of dance, even the desi dance moves. Who knows? You might even get to watch some super cool deadly self-choreo­graphed masterpieces that are a combination of all the kinds of dancing genres like contemporary, hip-hop, belly dancing and even more.

A bachelor’s party often indulges all kinds of boy’s talks, that are obviously only limited to them. They share among themselves and try to keep it a secret, prefer not to take any such air of their self-confessed party dramas back home. And it would be better enough not to take any, because there are people back at home who haven’t seen their other side yet.

To make it entertaining, you can even indulge your acquaintances with the Truth-and-Dare or Question-Answer games if played in the right humor. Make the groom do things that will get him downright embarrassed and go red in his face, it might just break the ice and bring friends all the closer.

There are other options as well, where you can enroll yourself with some sophisticated male games if your party is not just limited to discotheques. Like the game of poker with some real money for bets, it might be entertaining and fun drooling. But the best one can be the adventure sports and you may also pamper yourselves with some sporting and daring activities such as river rafting, bungee jumping, camping in the woods – but better watch yourself carefully, because you might not just create another “hangover”!