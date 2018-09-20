Kareena Kapoor Khan always finds a way to make headlines even when there is no movie news in her name. The gorgeous actress was previously praised and fawned about her traditional look at Ganesh Chaturthi when she wore a yellow Garara-kurti set with a shocking magenta dupatta!

Now, taking a total U-turn from that traditional look, Kareena has us again in awe! She was spotted shooting for a famous brand in a black floor-length layered-twirly gown with a daring & sexy cutout! The simple yet sexy gown is from designers Gauri & Nainika’s Fall 2018 collection. But it is most definitely Kareena’s personality and sexiness that brings so much more to the gown! All hail to the queen! From sassy statements to sizzling outfits, our Bebo has all on point!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn0pJp1D4ea/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The actress was caught strutting and flaunting her outfit in a video, showing off her sexy back and alluring look! She looked divine with her simplistic makeup look and oozed sex appeal.

The stunning actress never shies away in flaunting her style and we are never really tired of seeing her ace these looks like a pro that she is! With her sultry looks and the sexy dress, she truly sizzled on the Instagram video that was shared on the shoot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn0aLJUhwTO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Bebo is a true fashion diva and never seizes to amaze us with how she carries herself in a dress, be it traditional or western.