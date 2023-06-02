Lavish Bungalow Owned By Urvashi Rautela Worth Rs. 190 Crores. Check Out Its Features

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela ‘quietly’ moved into an opulent four-story villa in Juhu, Mumbai, months before she wowed at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year.With her most recent success, Urvashi Rautela has once again captured the public’s attention. The information of her opulent new home has shocked the business. The actress recently made headlines for buying an extravagant property adjacent to the famous home of the late actor-director Yash Chopra. With a startling estimated worth of Rs 190 crore, the property’s sheer magnificence and opulence are really amazing.

About The 190 Crore Bungalow

This magnificent palace, which is located in the centre of Mumbai, has four opulent storeys and offers Urvashi plenty of room and a lavish lifestyle. According to rumours, Urvashi Rautela’s recently purchased home is a true paradise of grandeur and luxury. The bungalow’s lush landscape is just one of its distinguishing qualities. Additionally, Urvashi’s home includes a private gym. As we move inside, we see that the bungalow’s interiors are nothing short of beautiful. Perfect design, opulent furnishings, and subtle decor work together to create a posh and opulent atmosphere. The house’s wide backyard, which connects to the garden area of the late director Yash Chopra’s house, is one of its distinctive features.For roughly eight to nine months, Urvashi Rautela had been actively looking at numerous bungalows as part of a protracted search for a new home. According to ETimes, she had decided on a home in the Lokhandwala Complex called Celest. Urvashi Rautela considered buying the property in the Lokhandwala neighbourhood but ultimately decided against it. Instead, she found her new home in Mumbai’s affluent Juhu Scheme neighbourhood.Urvashi is anxiously awaiting the premiere of her two upcoming Telugu films, Zebra and Black Rose, on the job front. The precise release dates and information regarding the films’ stories have not yet been made public. She will also appear in Dil Hai Grey, a crime drama with elements of a police procedural, opposite Akshay Oberoi.