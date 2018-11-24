Leaked Intimate Video Of Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Goes Viral

Share

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Naira and Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are not just a favorite TV couple on-screen but also the cutest couple in real life. Their chemistry on the show has always managed to get people talking and now they’ve done it once again.

On their super hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira aka Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik, performed a very hot and sensual scene. They shot a very intimate and romantically scene where their real life chemistry was also visible. This video has now been leaked online and gone viral.

Fans just love watching the amazing chemistry between Mohsin and Shivangi and makers surely know this will. Hence, they keep treating fans with their lovey dovey moments. Well, let us tell you their love story is soon going to see a new twist when Naira’s cousin Gayu will re-enter the show. The character was played by Kanchi Singh before but she quit last year and now makers are looking for a fresh face.

In the upcoming track you will again see the love traingle between these three. It will be interesting to see the twist. Are you excited?