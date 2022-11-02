Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted Together At Halloween Bash; Romance Rumours Continue To Swirl!

Leonardo DiCaprio and his rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid partied at the Brooklyn Naval Yard together. According to Hollywood gossip, rumoured couple Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid celebrated Halloween together.

They spent the weekend at the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Halloween bash. It is one of New York City’s most popular Halloween venues. Bella Hadid was apparently present with Gigi Hadid.

Other celebrities in attendance included supermodel Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad. According to Page Six, Leonardo DiCaprio wore a scary mash for the entire night and took it off only to drink. The celebrities opted for an exclusive drinks service. Matt Smith, the star of House of the Dragon, appears to have also attended the event dressed as a vampire.

Leonardo DiCaprio appears to have chosen a half-monster, half-zombie mask. The reports received no response from the representatives. Leonardo DiCaprio is a well-known recluse. He appears to go to Halloween parties in disguise. Since September, rumours of the two dating have circulated. It appears that the two, who have known each other for many years, partied with common friends. According to sources, the two appeared to be very close.

Page Six and other tabloids have stated that they are proceeding cautiously. Leonardo DiCaprio and Camilla Morrone called it quits after four years of dating.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik split up last year, just months after the birth of their daughter, Khai.

It appears that the One Direction star had a spat with Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid’s mother. She appears to be a fan of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Her father, real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, stated that Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were not dating. He claimed to be the Titanic’s leading man. He stated that he always had the impression that they were friends. Leonardo DiCaprio flew to Europe with her to attend the fashion weeks.

During Fashion Week in September, DiCaprio and Hadid first became romantically involved.

According to sources, they were hanging out at a loft party in Soho. They’ve also been spotted at Casa Cipriani.

According to Page Six, DiCaprio was spotted in Milan the same day Hadid walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.