‘Let The…’; Debina Bonnerjee Reacts To Being Called ‘Baby Elephant’ Due to Her Weight Gain!

TV actress Debina Bonnerjee keeps sharing about her day-to-day life through vlogs. She is currently enjoying motherhood. The actress is in a happy space. But due to her increased weight post the birth of daughters, Lianna and Divisha, she has become a target of trolls. Now that she has started working out, Debina told how she stays away from negativity and keeps herself motivated.

Debina is focusing on workout

Talking to Times of India in a joint interview with actor husband Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina said, “Be it rain or sun, I have decided that I will not miss out on my workouts. Now I have started losing fat. I can’t stop working out. I feel good after coming out and doing workouts.”

Gurmeet told that they wake up at 4 in the morning and drive 20 km to reach at their workout destination. “It takes hard work, but if you do not work hard, you will not succeed. I want to give my 1000 percent,” said the actor.

Reacting to the negative comments, the actress said that trolls often tag her as ‘Chhoti Hathi’. But such things do not deter her from doing her hard work. “When the society taunts you, you should take it positively and give your best,” stated Debina.

“The fat of the lower abdomen feels tight. It is very difficult to reduce it. But I will. Let the abuses come. This will give me more motivation. I don’t want to hide my fat. I want to wear bikini again and flaunt it,” concluded the actress.

For the unversed, Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first child Lianna in early 2022 after 11 years of marriage. They soon became parents to their second child Divisha in late 2022.