‘Let’s Read The Script’: Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy Wants To Play Ken In Barbie Sequel!

Barbie and Oppenheimer have taken centre stage since their release in theatres around the world. The two films are as dissimilar as chalk and cheese, yet ‘Barbenheimer’ has been trending globally since. Oppenheimer was released on the exact same day as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, a film starring two plastic dolls, Barbie as well as her partner Ken.

Cillian Murphy, who has received critical acclaim for his depiction of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, the inventor of the atomic bomb, was recently asked if he would be interested in playing the male lead in the next Barbie film. The Irish superstar stated that he would.

Many people who saw both Oppenheimer and Barbie thought Cillian would have been a wonderful choice for the role of Ken, thanks to his exceptional acting abilities as well as that superbly chiselled face.

Cillian Murphy On Playing Ken In ‘Barbie 2’.

Cillian was asked if he would be interested in playing Ken in a recent interview with Cinefilos, a video of which has appeared online on Twitter. “Sure, yeah!” he said. Let’s go over the script and talk about it. I’m excited to watch it.

“I think it’s fantastic for the cinema that there are so many excellent films coming out this year’s summer. “I’m quite thrilled to see the film; it’s great for cinema at this time of year since there’s a lot of outstanding stuff going on,” Cillian stated.

About Oppenheimer And Barbie.

Oppenheimer is set during a time in history when he knew that testing the atomic bomb would destroy the world, but he nonetheless pushed the button. Despite Murphy’s tour-de-force performance and stunning visuals in Oppenheimer, the film is yet another engrossing Nolan achievement.

The film is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer.” It also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and Matt Damon in key roles.

Greta Gerwig directed Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu in significant parts. Mattel and Robbie collaborated on the project.

Meanwhile, Barbie is played by Margot Robbie, and Ken is played by Ryan Gosling. Barbie is based on the story of Barbie and Ken embarking on a journey of discovering oneself to the real world of life following an existential breakdown.