‘Liger’ Was Produced To Convert Black Money Into White Money!! Makers Questioned By ED For 15 Hours!!

Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’ seems to be in trouble once again. The film was unable to do wonders at box office even the collection of the film was unable to get back the invested cost too. According to media reports, director Puri Jagannath and co-producer Charmy Kaur have been accused of using black money in the film. Even it is said that the film was majorly produced to convert black money into white money. Reports are claiming that Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Puri Jagannath and Charmy for 15 hours on November 17 to know about the sources of income for Liger production. However, there is no official confirmation of this news till now.

According to reports, money was brought from abroad to produce the film. Let us tell you that under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) of 1999, using a foreign source to make a film is considered an offense. This is the reason why the ED summoned Puri Jagannath and Charmy to confirm the identity of the investors.

According to the information received by the media house, “The ED officials wanted to know the name of the company or persons who have given money for the film. They believe that the money used for the film came from abroad. They are trying to investigate whether FEMA has been violated in any way in the funding received for this film.” Not only this, it is also being said that politicians are trying to fund the film.