‘Like Bar Dancers’: Netizens Disgusted Over Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi’s Face-Off On Chaiyya Chaiyya!

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora is creating a lot of noise with her show Moving In With Malaika. Each episode of the show is giving something new to talk about. In the recent one, she hosted ‘Dilbar’ star Nora Fatehi and viewers got to witness a dance face-off between Arora and Fatehi.

The two dancing divas burnt the floor with their bold and sensual moves on Malaika’s iconic song ‘Chaiya Chaiya’. They flaunted their curves in breathtakingly hot black outfits. Choreographed by Terence Lewis, the sultry sirens got loud cheers from the audience for their sexy chemistry in the dance act. But when their video surfaced on social media, many netizens expressed their anger over the same. They began trolling them brutally and started accusing the stars of spoiling the Indian culture.

A user wrote, “What is this world coming to, especially India? I have never been this disgusted.” Another stated, “OMG!! What’s going on here, are they doing this kind of dance on the stage??? Looks so cheap, looks like bar dancers.” A third one penned, “Heights of Vulgarity. This Nora, Malaika, and Janhvi Kapoor have destroyed the real essence of Bollywood. It’s just surgery, showing body, Vulgarity, twirling.”

“This is how u ruin a beautiful song,” read a comment. Another said, “Sorry to say , it look so vulgar ! Absolutely no.” A user further added, “We have to wake up otherwise we will one day realize no culture left in India.”

For the uninitiated, Malaika and Nora are often compared for their dance numbers in films. So to break this notion, Malaika decided to call Nora on her show and prove to the world that the two ladies can be good friends and have healthy competition.

Moving In With Malaika airs on Disney+Hotstar from Monday to Thursday. It is engaging the viewers with its unique content and spicy revelations.