Like Father, Like Son: AbRam Khan Emulates Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Pose At School Event

It was a night to remember at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s annual day, as Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, attended the event to watch his youngest son, AbRam, perform on stage. The highlight of the evening was when AbRam recreated his father’s iconic pose, eliciting a heartwarming reaction from the superstar.

AbRam Stealing His Father’s Pose

The audience was treated to a delightful surprise when little AbRam, during his performance, said, “Give me a hug, I love hugs,” and struck the famous SRK pose. Shah Rukh, seated in the front row with his wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, couldn’t help but smile at his son’s adorable act. The video of this moment quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans and attendees alike.

After the performance, Shah Rukh celebrated the event with his wife Gauri and son AbRam. The family’s presence added a touch of glamour to the school function, making it an unforgettable evening.

Shah Rukh Khan, who married Gauri in 1991, is a doting father to three children. Their eldest, Aryan, 26, recently launched a lifestyle luxury collective streetwear brand. Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. And young AbRam, who attends school in Mumbai, showed that he’s already following in his father’s footsteps with his stage presence.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar year. After a hiatus of almost four years, he made a grand comeback with the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also starred in Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi, which was a big hit. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ with Taapsee Pannu, set to release on December 21, which will clash with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’.

The annual day event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School was indeed a special one, not just for the Khans but for everyone who witnessed the young talent on stage. AbRam’s performance, in particular, was a testament to the charm and charisma that runs in the family, leaving the audience in awe and eagerly anticipating the future works of the Khan dynasty in Bollywood.