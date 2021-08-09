Recently, Kiara Advani completed seven years in the Bollywood industry and is currently seems to be gearing up for the release of the upcoming blockbuster, “Shershaah”. The movie is considered to be based on Captain Vikram Batra’s life.

Sidharth Malhotra shall be seen playing the lead role as Vikram Batra alongside Kiara. She will be playing the role of Dimple Cheema, Batra’s fiancée. In an interview, the actress revealed that she felt quite emotional after meeting Dimple before the shoot began. She also stated that Dimple did not watch the movie yet.

Coming to her experience of meeting the real Dimple Cheema, she continued saying that she was quite emotional and felt intrigued after she read the script. She just wanted to gain more knowledge about her.

To feel the emotions, she felt fortunate to meet her before the shoot. She got connected to the story then and there. The entire film is authentic. Every moment between the couple within the movie was at its is and the stuff actually happened was only put into the movie.

According to the actress, being honest is the only thing best in the movie, and portraying Dimple with complete honesty as she knew that the real Dimple shall be watching the movie herself. She also added, “That was there, but today, I am waiting for the moment; I want to know how she feels when she watches the film”.

The trailer has been watched by Dimple Cheema; however, she has not seen the movie yet. Even the family of Captain Vikram Batra will be at the screening of the film soon. For the entire crew of the film, along with the director and the actors in the movie, the film is very special and they are considered to be waiting for the precise moment as it is going to be an emotional watch for the entire family as well as for Dimple Cheema.