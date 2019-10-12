Lisa Haydon Flaunting Her Baby Bump, Looks Stunning In A Black Bikini; See Pictures

Share

Lisa Haydon is the epitome of beauty and she is an inspiration for many. As she recently announced her second pregnancy with husband Dino Lalvani.

Recently Lisa took to Instagram to flaunt her baby bump in a hot black bikini at the poolside. The actress leaves no stone unturned to flaunt her baby bump on social media. Lisa is currently on an exotic beach vacation and took to her social media to share a glimpse of her fun-time with her family.

The Housefull 3 actress has been married to husband Dino Lalvani since 2016. The couple has been blessed with a two-year-old son Zack Lalvani and now pregnant with a second baby with her husband Dino.

The actress is an advocate of a body-positive image and she is a fitness freak as well. Her life mantra is to stay healthy and eat healthily. Most importantly, she never skips her gym sessions, even when she is tired and lazy. Her dedication towards her body is an inspiration to so many.

Lisa took to her Instagram to share a beautiful and graceful picture of her with son Zack. While the mother-son duo absorbs together in their beach getaway pictures, Lisa manages to look Jaw-dropping in her black bikini. In the picture, Lisa is seen comforting her baby bump, while son zack is gently kissing her mommy’s bump.

Without further ado, take a look at the photos of Lisa Haydon:

The diva’s photos left her fans amazed. While some expressed their love for the actress by spamming her post with heart and fire emojis.

Check out some more photos of her as she embraces her baby bump:

On the work front, the 33-year-old actress was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The diva made her Bollywood debut with Rajshree Ojha directorial Aisha in 2010.