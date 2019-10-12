Lisa Haydon Flaunting Her Baby Bump, Looks Stunning In A Black Bikini; See Pictures
Lisa Haydon is the epitome of beauty and she is an inspiration for many. As she recently announced her second pregnancy with husband Dino Lalvani.
Recently Lisa took to Instagram to flaunt her baby bump in a hot black bikini at the poolside. The actress leaves no stone unturned to flaunt her baby bump on social media. Lisa is currently on an exotic beach vacation and took to her social media to share a glimpse of her fun-time with her family.
The Housefull 3 actress has been married to husband Dino Lalvani since 2016. The couple has been blessed with a two-year-old son Zack Lalvani and now pregnant with a second baby with her husband Dino.
The actress is an advocate of a body-positive image and she is a fitness freak as well. Her life mantra is to stay healthy and eat healthily. Most importantly, she never skips her gym sessions, even when she is tired and lazy. Her dedication towards her body is an inspiration to so many.
Lisa took to her Instagram to share a beautiful and graceful picture of her with son Zack. While the mother-son duo absorbs together in their beach getaway pictures, Lisa manages to look Jaw-dropping in her black bikini. In the picture, Lisa is seen comforting her baby bump, while son zack is gently kissing her mommy’s bump.
Without further ado, take a look at the photos of Lisa Haydon:
The diva’s photos left her fans amazed. While some expressed their love for the actress by spamming her post with heart and fire emojis.
Check out some more photos of her as she embraces her baby bump:
Baby waves with my baby bump💙 I was gonna post this as my “coming out” pic. But i thought the joy of another addition to our family belonged to all three of us so that’s what was posted instead. Here is a throwback to being #16weeks pregnant with #2. I wrote this a few weeks ago in answer to lots of questions about exercise when preg and nausea .. since writing this post I haven’t done any exercise 😱or even gone for a walk😱. Lots has been eaten though 🐽🐽🐽 and our baby is so far, so good 😊 and that’s all that matters. This first trimester was rough. Nothing like my first pregnancy… surfing was something I had been doing from before and was disappointed at the thought of having to stop. I checked with my doctor who surprisingly approved and said one should carry on as usual. Of course, with precautions. I tried doing other forms of excersize but, All other excersize would make me feel worse – this was practically my only release (and sucking on a Lemon🍋) to feel better from the intense nausea and also get an adrenaline kick- I mean, it’s a high😛. After doing loads of googling on the subject, I found multiple articles on surfing when pregnant.. and was relieved to know I’m not the only one. Positive, I haven’t got many, if any, pregnant surfers following me , but if I do:-) here’s what I learned and followed. 1.) surf on a foam board (unless modelling for first baby photo. Then pose with hard board;-) ) , 2.) try and paddle on your knees … I actually felt nothing when paddling on my stomach, so I did. 3.) don’t go out in crazy surf. 4.) listen to your body and to your doctor. This morning I took a moment to appreciate how much better life is feeling moving on from trimester one… another high. Week 16 was my cutoff to stop and so, Until next year baby waves 🌊💞✌️
My sister dragged me to the gym today as I’ve had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc.. but I think it’s really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I’m only going to get bigger 🤪 Ok, with that in mind , let’s do it. #healthynotskinny
On the work front, the 33-year-old actress was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The diva made her Bollywood debut with Rajshree Ojha directorial Aisha in 2010.