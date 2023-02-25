‘Literally The Best’: Sonam Kapoor Credits Her Pregnancy To Her Doctor; Read On!

After becoming a mother, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is often seen sharing the details of her pregnancy. She is quite vocal about the ways in which she managed to conceive through natural methods. Recently, Kapoor credited getting pregnant to she gives the ‘credit for getting pregnant’ to her London-based friend and doctor.

Giving shoutout to Dr Nigma Talib, Sonam wrote, “My amazing friend and doctor… I give credit for getting pregnant to her care and advice. If you need the best alternative, natural therapy… Dr Nigma Talib is literally the best.”

The original post that Sonam re-shared reveals that Dr Nigma Talib is a naturopathic who gives the ‘best alternative, natural therapy’. She also looks into skincare. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller and Penelope Cruz have undergone a treatment from her. Talib is soon going to come to India for the first time and will provide customised treatment to selected ladies.

For the unknown, Sonam and her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 in Mumbai. Sonam announced her pregnancy with beautiful pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot. She had written, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

The couple became proud parents to a baby boy Vayu on August 20, last year. In November, Sonam had begun posting how she had a ‘natural, quick birth’ and was ‘breastfeeding pretty easily’.