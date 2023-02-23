Lock Up 2: These Contestants Of Bigg Boss 16 Rejected ‘Lock Up Season 2’: Checkout List!

As soon as Bigg Boss 16 ended, the buzz began around the second season of Kangana Ranot’s controversial reality show Locked Up. During the event, a discussion took place between the participants and the name of the supervisor. Fans can’t wait to see who Kangana is torturing in this brutal game. An official statement from the team has not yet been received, but rumors are still circulating.

The second season of Lock Up will start soon

According to press reports, some of the top 16 Bigg Boss contestants, including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thackeray and Sumbul Toqueer Khan, have been invited to the upcoming season of Lock Up. However, in recent interviews, Sumbul and Nimrit confirmed that they weren’t coming on a show. Having just left Bigg Boss’ house, they decided to focus on their careers.

Sumbul- Nirmit rejected The Lockup

In an interview with Filmy Beat, Sumbul said, “I just got out after being stuck at home for four months. Why do I want to do it again? This is the first time, but so far no proposals have been received.” Do it now, I want to see the sky open for a while. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Nimrit also revealed that he has nothing to do with Lock Up 2. When asked about the rumors about it coming, she said, “I told you no. I honestly don’t know.”

Archana Gautam rejected too

Archana Gautam also rejected this Kangana Ranaut show for a long time. They said that if they did such a show after Big Boss, their mentality would collapse. The block will start in mid-March, with Kangana Ranaut also hosting this time.