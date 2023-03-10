Lockup 2: These Six Controversial Celebrities Confirmed For The Show: Checkout List!

Fans are looking forward to the second season of Kangana Ranaut Locked Up. After the 16th season of The Big Boss, fans’ expectations are rising as to whether anything special will happen this season.After a successful first season, the producers are gearing up for the show’s second season and are closing in on more than one celebrity nominee.

So far, Kangana Ranaut’s controversial show has featured many names of actors. Six of these celebrities will almost certainly appear at the event.The producers have done everything possible to make the second season even more attractive to viewers. Ekta Kapoor is approaching more than one famous and controversial star in her reality show.

These 6 celeb’s name confirmed for the show

Now, Bigg Boss Khabri has shared the names of the six confirmed candidates on his Instagram account. The famous Ye Hai Mohabbatein Ali Goni, Paras Chhabra, Rakhi Sawant, Rapper Emiway Bantai, Divya Aggarwal and Umar Riaz have been confirmed as the six star cast members of the Lock Up 2 show. However, the creators have not yet made any official information about this.

BB16 contestant rejected the offer

The 16th season of Bigg Boss Salman Khan was a huge success and the producers reached out to many Bigg Boss members. According to reports, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thackeray, MC Stan and Archana Gautam are some of the hottest contenders for the second season. Priyanka, Nimrit and Archana made it clear that they would not be participating in the show.The show will come in the end of march.