Lockup 2: This Dreaded Naagin Will Be Seen In Controversial Show, Offered Huge Sums; Checkout!

This Naagin actress has been approached for a role in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Up Season 2: Following Bigg Boss 16, TV’s second controversial reality show Lock Up Season 2 is gaining traction. Fans are eager to learn about the show’s new theme and contestants. Meanwhile, news of the show’s inclusion of a popular TV Naagin has emerged.

Last season of Isolator 2 received a good response from viewers, and the production team is working hard to make this new season even more interesting. According to reports, Lockup will be televised this time around as well as OTT. The producers also tried to include popular and controversial celebrities in the show.

Surbhi Chandna Offered huge amount for Lockup 2

New information about the cast of Lock Up 2 has surfaced. According to the news, popular TV presenter Surbhi Chandna may be joining Ekta Kapoor’s show. A fan site with the latest information about Lockup 2 shared information about the actor.According to the update, the producers of Key 2 approached Surbhi Chandna to take part in the show and she was also offered a large sum of money. Reports say that if Surbhi agrees to this event, the producers may have to remove some celebrities from Lock Up 2 in order to balance the budget.

These stars can also participate

News has also surfaced about some Bigg Boss 16 members participating in Lock Up 2. According to press reports, Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thackery, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shaleen Bhanot will be participating in Lock Up 2. Akash Dadlani, Rakhi Savant, Asim Riaz, Sherlyn Chopra, Urfi Javed, Pratik Sahajpal, Priyank Sharma and Emiway BantaiBantai can also be seen.