Share

Tweet

Pin 91 shares

Nora Fatehi has won hearts all over the country after her sizzling dance performance in the item song ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ in the movie Satyamev Jayate. This gorgeous model-dancer-actress was recently accused of giving her ex-boyfriend Angad Bedi and his wife Neha Dhupia cold stare and making them uncomfortable at a social event that happened a month ago. Nora was being blamed for giving evil-eye to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

ICYMI, Angad Bedi is an ex-boyfriend of Nora Fatehi. The two were apparently seeing each other when suddenly Neha got pregnant with Angad’s child. The sudden pregnancy made Angad breakup with Nora and support his BFF Neha and their baby. Neha and Angad tied the knot in a private Gurudwara ceremony in Delhi and broke the news through social media on May 10.

Although Angad and Nora never acknowledged their relationship in public, the rumours were rife that they were together and pretty serious about each other. Neha’s sudden pregnancy put a strain on Angad and Nora’s alleged relationship making Nora break up with him.

Recently, Nora was asked about Neha and Angad’s wedding and pregnancy. She shocked everyone by saying that she doesn’t know Angad at all and has never met him. But, apparently, being accused of giving cold stares to Neha and Angad at a social event made her snap and she tweeted savagely to the accusations. Here savage tweet will make you LOL.

She wrote, “my indifferent expression on my face in public may give”evil vibes” but trust me at that moment I’m only thinking about whether I’m having a burger or pizza for dinner & waiting to get into my pjs. I’m living my best life! No time to stare at people at events. I’m way above that.”

my indifferent expression on my face in public may give”evil vibes”but trust me at that moment I’m only thinking about whether im having a burger or pizza for dinner & waiting to get into my pjs. Im living my best life!No time to stare at people at events😉im way above that👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/fWL1wCDNXX — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) August 29, 2018

On the work front, Nora has signed Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’ which also stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, and Satish Kaushik. ‘Bharat’ is supposed to be a period drama and will release on Eid next year.



