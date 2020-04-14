Long hair can be a hassle if you don’t know what to do with it. We all want to sport that effortless, slightly wavy year perfectly sleek hairdo at all times. Movie characters and shampoo commercials make it look so easy as if we all wake up with perfect hair every day and bad hair days only happen once in a blue moon. But for us, mortal beings, we know that’s not the case. So in order to make your life a little easier here are some hairstyle ideas for long hair that will save any bad hair day.

A messy bun is good but two buns are even better. Long hair is perfect for creating space buns, low buns or even braided buns for a more put together and intentional look. They’re easy to do and perfect for days when you don’t have the time to mess around with blow dryers and big brushes. Just wrap your hair into buns and you’ll look cute and ready to face the day.

Ponytails with a twist have to be the easiest hairstyles for long hair. All of them take under 5 minutes to do and the result is way more interesting than a plain boring ponytail. So whether you choose to do a twisted rope ponytail or one with a small side braid to zhuzh it up a bit, or maybe you’ll go for that inverted ponytail with a twist – just know it’ll be worth it.

In my mind, the simplest hairstyles for long hair are half updos. That way you can get the top layer of your hair to behave and look as voluminous or as sleek as you want while leaving the bottom layer down which looks very effortless. Top buns, twisted half up half down hairdos and half braids are all good choices.

For more updates, stay connected to our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/221671794535129/posts/3036833469685600/