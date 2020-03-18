Looking for best books on lifestyle and happiness, here are 10 books for adapting a good lifestyle and happiness for yourself.

Share

Stumbling on Happiness by Daniel Gilbert

This book, written by Professor Daniel Gilbert, was the winner of the Royal Society of Science Prize in 2007. It has been described as very interesting, and funny. Gilbert demonstrates that most of us don’t know how to make ourselves happy, and he explains why this is the case. All of us wish to be happy, but how do we do so?

Authentic Happiness by Martin Seligman

This was one of the first science-based books on happiness written. Martin Seligman, the father of the Positive Psychology movement, authors it. The book does a great job at explaining the difference between pleasure and happiness. By pleasures, we mean the fleeting bursts of positive emotions we get from playing video games, watching Game of Thrones, eating cookies, or having sex. The pleasures are easy to have, do not take much effort, and don’t lead to true happiness.

The Happiness Advantage by Shawn Achor

Insights gained from Harvard studies on happiness include Habits are like financial capital. Forming one today is an investment that will automatically give out returns for years to come

The Happiness Trap: Stop Struggling, Start Living by Russ Harris

Dr. Russ Harris is a medical practitioner with particular expertise in stress management and he trains coaches, psychologists, doctors and other health professionals in the use of mindfulness. This is an easy-to-read self-help book that was published in 2013

The Happiness Factor: How to Be Happy No Matter What! by Kirk Wilkinson

This book, said to be practical and rooted in the real world, was published in 2008. On p. 33, Wilkinson says: “change the way you look at things…and the things you look at change”. ‘The Happiness Factor’ provides a perspective on how to cope with adversity and overcome it in order to discover true, lasting happiness. It explains that we are not defined by our circumstances or our problems.

The Art of Happiness by the Dalai Lama and Howard C. Cutler

This book was actually written by a psychiatrist, Dr. Cutler, based on interviews conducted over a period of one week with His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The Dalai Lama, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, is renowned for his personal sense of peace and in this book, readers can learn what they can do to discover this same serenity