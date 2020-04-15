Sweating in the gym is not the only way to lose those extra kilos. Sometimes, there are just some food items in your kitchen that you need to incorporate in your diet to start losing automatically. If you are also tried of punishing your body by dieting or exercising, here are some of the food items that can help you burn calories and even make you feel fuller for a longer time.

1. Cottage cheese

Cottage cheese is good for health when you eat it before bed. When you don’t get enough sleep at night, you’re more likely to overeat calories during the day. Cottage cheek is rich in casein, a slow releasing protein that also promotes sleep.

2. Peanut butter

Peanut butter contains many cholesterol lowering monounsaturated fats. It also contains phenylalanine, an amino acid that reduces appetite and leads to fat burning.

3. Garlic

One of flavourable things which goes to almost every dish in your house – it fights fat due to allicin, the same compound that makes garlic smell and taste so pungent.

4. Olive oil

Yes, olive oil contains fat, but it’s healthy fat that decreases fat-storing inflammation levels. If you invest in extra virgin olive oil, you’re benefiting from oleocanthal, which reduces inflammation like Ibuprofen does.

5. Oatmeal

People who eat oatmeal have 10% less belly fat than those who eat the same from processed carbs, according to studies. High fiber levels and a slow-burn property keeps you full for longer. Just don’t overdo it on the maple syrup.

6. White tea

If you’re looking to melt off those love handles, white tea is a triple treat 0 it promotes fat breakdown while blocking formation of fat cells. Coffee replacement, hello!

7. Sweet potato

Another fantastic slow carb, sweet potatoes also include carotenoids, which stabilize blood sugar and lower insulin resistance, helping your body convert calories to energy instead of fat. High vitamin content also means a better workout.

8. Berrie

High amounts of polyphenol antioxidants burn fat and prevent its formation. Blueberries are especially contain resveratrol, which decreases risk for obesity. Its naturally sweet essence also makes for a great way to control sweets cravings.