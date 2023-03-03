Actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti, are reportedly banned by the the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) after they allegedly uploaded false and misleading videos on Youtube, where they recommended investors to buy shares of particular companies.

Arshad Warsi Breaks Silence On The Ban

On Thursday, Arshad took to his Twitter handle and requested everyone not to believe in the news. He also wrote that he and his wife has zero knowledge of the stock market. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor also wrote that they lost their hard earned money.

He tweeted, “Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many others, lost all our hardearned money.”

Please do not believe everything you read in the news. Maria and my knowledge about stocks is zero, took advice and invested in Sharda, and like many other, lost all our hard earned money. — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) March 2, 2023

Reason Why SEBI Banned Arshad Warsi And His Wife

As per reports, along with Arshad, and Maria, SEBI has banned YouTuber Manish Mishra and promoters of Sadhna Broadcast – Shreya Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Saurabh Gupta, Pooja Aggarwal and Varun Media from the stock market.

Reports state that according to the interim order, Arshad Warsi made a profit of Rs 29.43 lakh, and Maria Goretti earned a profit of Rs 37.56 lakh.

Why SEBI Started The Investigation

SEBI began the investigation of the matter when they received complaints of companies and some people engaging in price manipulation and “offloading shares of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd and Sharpline Broadcast Ltd.” They conducted an examination from April 2022 to september 2022 and found out that there had been a significant increase in the volume and price of the shares between April to mid-July.

The regulatory body has reportedly banned 45 entities from “from buying, selling, or dealing in securities either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever until further orders.” They are also asked not to “dispose of any assets, including money in bank accounts, without taking permission from SEBI.