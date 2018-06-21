Veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh hosted a dinner party at their residence last night which was attended by their son Ranbir Kapoor and real-life Sanju, Sanjay Dutt.

Ranbir Kapoor and the entire cast and crew of ‘Sanju’ is gearing up for its release which is scheduled for next Friday i.e. 29 June 2018. ‘Sanju’ which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a biopic of the legendary and much controversial star Sanjay Dutt.

The film boasts of a huge star cast which includes Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Vickky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani in key roles besides Ranbir Kapoor who is portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt.

The promotions for ‘Sanju’ are in full swing these days. Actor Ranbir is busy these days in promotional events for the same. During his busy schedule, Ranbir took some time out and paid a surprise visit to Sanjay Dutt at his residence with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Later, the trio went to Ranbir’s parents’, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, house for a dinner party.

They were snapped by the paparazzi while leaving for Rishi and Neetu’s residence for dinner. Here are the exclusive pictures:

#ranbirkapoor visits #sanjaydutt at home A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 20, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

#aliabhatt snapped at #rishikapoor home today A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 20, 2018 at 12:05pm PDT

Post their Dinner, Rishi Kapoor tweeted a lovely picture of Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and himself.

Here’s what he tweeted:

Us three last night at home! pic.twitter.com/GNiM1eG60Q — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 21, 2018

Neetu Singh, too, took to Instagram and posted the same picture.