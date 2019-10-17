Love Of England It was something else.

Share

Surjit had come to England with high hopes. He had ideas that by studying further, he would be able to enhance his qualifications and then settle down there as an immigrant. He joined a technical institution in Manchester to acquire the know-how and competence to set up a factory or engage himself in some other business which could enable him to live in comfort and style.

However, he was overwhelmed as he found himself in a milieu where social mores are different where young lovers kiss in public where men flirting with girls in parks without any inhibition or fear is a frequent occurrence, where strip-tease shows are common entertainment.

Exposed to so much titillation, he became more obsessed with partaking of sensual pleasures instead of focusing attention on academic pursuits. Dating and shagging girls is a lifestyle he had not known back home in Punjab. Day by day, he got more involved with friends whose company promised thrills and experiences he hadn’t shared before. Since there was no worry about where his next meal would come from or how he would manage to pay fees in the institution, his father was sending him remittances regularly besides his brother-in-law settled in Newcastle Upon Tyne could always be depended upon should he fall short of funds. Surjit’s life in England altogether changed. He was attending parties in the evening and often returning home late.

Surjit was always curious about how his friends managed to get three or four girls to join them in boozing and dancing sessions. Sometimes, these girls even cracked bawdy jokes with them. One day when he was closeted with one of the girls at the party, pretending that he really loved her, he inquired about her background.

“What do you want to know?” she asked. “My life story? I was brought from India as a bride, but my husband, saying that he had no job, got me enrolled with an escort agency that supplies girls for parties and companion­ships on a daily or weekly basis. Two other girls dancing outside are also from the same agency, pushed into this business by husbands who brought them as brides.”

“Who takes the money you earn?”

“My husband, who I suspect is a partner in this business, although he has never told me anything about it.”

“Are you happy, or would you like to go back to India?”

“The question of happiness or otherwise does not arise. My parents, who had been long trying to fix my marriage with someone, heaved a sigh of relief when my husband met them through a matrimonial ad in some newspaper and agreed not only to marry me, but also to take me to England. If I return to India, I would again add to their problems. My father is not a rich man just manages to scrape a bare living. I have to be content now with whatever I’m fated to do.”

Three or four weeks later, he was closeted with a Japanese girl. He made similar inquiries about her origins and lifestyle.

“I’m quite happy in England. I want to continue living here, but my parents in Hong Kong are too poor to pay for my keep. So I have become a call girl to earn some money and complete my education. I need money, and I get it by selling my sex. Of course, if I could get some other job, I wouldn’t do this. But getting jobs is not that easy.”

“Aren’t you afraid that in this business you may contract AIDS? Or sometimes, you may be required to sleep with a man you find repulsive or disgusting?”

“No, I go for sex only with men who use condoms,” she explained. “As for the type of men I meet, the question of liking doesn’t arise. I do it not for pleasure, but business. So long as I get paid, it doesn’t matter whether it’s white or black.”

Surjit laughed. “You’re really great! Doing so much for the love of England, to continue staying in this country.”

The Japanese girl was surprised, for quite unlike most other clients, Surjit had made no move to touch her genitals so far but only seemed satisfied hearing her story. Looking at him, she asked, “Aren’t you going to make love to me?”

When he didn’t say anything, she felt perhaps he was shy and therefore proceeded to unzip his fly. When she got up from the bed after sessions, she kissed him and went out of the cubicle saying a soft goodbye on the way out.

Surjit was surprised to hear the stories of girls he had had sex with. It was clear to him that the girls in the flesh trade were not there by choice, but only by compulsion of circumstances. Most of the inmates of red-light areas in India, as Surjit had sometimes found, were kidnapped or abducted women forced to sleep with men by stern madams. Of course, the situation in hotels catering to the demand for sex on the sly was different. Sometimes, they had a roster of married or unmarried girls willing to pander to their clients for a price.

Except for his father and a younger brother who sometimes enquired about his welfare nobody had contacted him from India ever since he had come to England. So Surjit was pleasantly surprised to receive a call one day from Joginder, one of his old friends in Amritsar.

“What are you doing there, man? You’ve completely forgotten us. You didn’t even bother to drop a line since you left in 1986 two years ago. If you had no time you could just give a tinkle, informing us about your welfare.”

“Oh, it’s wonderful hearing your voice after such a long time. It never occurred to me that you would miss me. Otherwise, I would have certainly contacted you. I still remember how we used to go about enjoying life. But I have not been able to do much since I came here.”

“What do you mean? Couldn’t enroll for a good training course or get some suitable job?”

“Tried several options, but I couldn’t do well, anywhere.”

“Then, what have you been doing in England, man?”

Surjit laughed. “To be frank, I’m seeing a sexual revolution of the type we used to dream about but could never experience in our strait-laced society in Punjab.”

“What? Do you mean you’re sleeping with girls? Hitting the bed every night.? There is no hang-up about ethics or morality? Tell me frankly all about your life, yaar.”

“You see, unlike in Punjab,” Surjit explained, “I’m in a totally different milieu. Here social mores are altogether different. It’s a free society. You can date a girl without any inhibition. No one bothers or takes notice of what you do. It is not considered to be a question of ethics or morality. It’s the kind of lifestyle they love and enjoy.”

“Do you mean to say England is a very liberated nation in sexual matters?”

“Of course, it’s a liberated nation. But despite the freedom they have about sexual matters, the people are more hardworking and capable of producing results. That’s why they call their country Great Britain. Whereas in India, we literally remain sex-obsessed because our natural urges find no free play. When you are in school you masturbate, when you are a little older you sodomize if you can find a willing boy, but you remain sex-starved. Either you start going to brothels, which are not to be found in every town, or you start looking for girls of easy virtue until you are married.”

“You have become a sexologist, a psychoanalyst par excellence. England may not have served you well financially, but it certainly seems to have made you wiser. You can now give a talk on the frustrations of the youth in India. Okay, enjoy life. But keep in touch, man. ”

Surjit had lost interest in studies. He could not complete the course he had enrolled for, so he tried his hand at odd jobs. Thanks to his increasing fascination for nightspots, however, he could not make much progress anywhere.

One day his brother-in-law asked him, “Why are you turning out to be a flop wherever you try your hand? You came here to make your career. Your father has spent so much money on you. And yet you have little to show on your credit side.”

“I’m in a different milieu,” he replied. “If you ask me frankly, I have not been able to adjust. Therefore, I could not really focus my attention on whatever I have tried to do here. ”

“But there are hundreds of boys who have come like you from Punjab. Most of them are doing well despite the diversions you talk of. They are not only earning enough for themselves, but they are also sending remittances back home.”

“Yes, they’re doing well, but they come from strata in the society which made them accept whatever they could lay their hands on without any compunction or scruple.

They wash cars, mop Heathrow airport, carry merchandise from one place to another, and do all sorts of low-status jobs. My case is different. I belong to a well-to-do zamindar family. I could never be comfortable doing things which I thought to be below my status.”

Reacting sharply to the explanation he had given for his failure to do anything, his brother-in-law shouted, “Shut up! You people will never be able to do anything in life. You suffer from a superiority complex. Things have altogether changed in the world. Nowadays, superior is he who can earn more and live comfortably. He may belong to the lowest class, but he can be the boss.

You see blacks from Africa brought here as lowly-paid workers owning companies now. Harrods, the biggest department store in London is owned by an Egyptian. ”

Whatever complex he suffered from, Surjit kept on dabbling in various occupations without anything to show on his credit side. Gradually, he became utterly dependent on his brother-in-law who helped him start new ventures but all flopped. Having been in England for so long, he could see no prospect of continuing his stay. He was getting despondent, for in these circumstances there was no choice except to return home, back to his village in Punjab.

Both were happy, turning a new leaf of life – for their obsessive love for England.

One day, moving about on Oxford Street in London, he ran into Tai Chin, the Japanese girl he had slept with at an orgy some time ago. She was out looking for clients. He took her to a bar, where they sat together, drinking and chatting.

“Will you marry me? You’re a beautiful young girl walking the streets for clients. Together, we can pool our resources, start some joint venture, like a stall selling tea and snacks, to begin with, and gradually make some savings for a bigger thing. You will not have to worry about the payment of fees in your college. Since you’re a legal immigrant, marriage with you will also make me a legal migrant.”

Never having met anybody willing to marry her – because she was a call girl –Tai Chin agreed. Instead of stalking the streets, she started living with him and shortly afterward rented a small corner shop to start their business, mainly with Surjit’s investment. He had borrowed money from his brother-in-law and friends for the purpose.

Soon “Tai Chin Snacks and Tea” started having a good clientele. Both were happy, turning a new leaf of life – for their obsessive love for England – and for their happy days together, free from any anxiety or uncertainty.

By Janak Singh