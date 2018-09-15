Salman Khan’s home production Loveratri, which marks the Bollywood debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in lead roles, will apparently have to deal with some legal troubles. Bihar court has ordered that an FIR be lodged against actor Salman Khan for the movie, claiming that its title and content hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The title of the film, which is ‘Loveratri’, is a play on the word Navratri, which is a Hindu festival during which goddess Durga is worshipped for nine days. The complaint was filed by Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha on September 6 and was heard on September 12 by sub-divisional judicial magistrate Shailendra Kumar.

In his complaint, Sudhir Kumar Ojha has claimed that he has watched the promos of the film and they contained a lot of vulgarity. The complaint had been lodged last week under various IPC sections – section 153, section 120(B), section 153(B), section 295 and section 298.

Earlier this year, the title of the film had upset Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Alok Kumar, who is the international working president of the VHP, had earlier said that “We will not allow its exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don’t want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt. The film is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning.”

The makers of Loveratri haven’t responded to this development as of now. Stay tuned!