When people talk about “good bone structure” in the face, they’re often referring to cheekbones, which is your real facial structure beneath the skin. They’re mostly composed of our malar bones, which can sit lower or higher depending on the person.

If the malar bones are close up to the eyes, you’re considered to have high cheekbones. If they sit lower towards the tip of your nose, then you most likely have lower cheekbones. Neither is better than the other – genetics and ethnic background have a lot to do with malar bone placement as well as the entire bone structure on your face. Some cultures value higher cheekbones over lower ones, even though both are equally beautiful.

Generally, those with high cheekbones versus low also find that the widest part of their face sits approximately below the eyes, which can cause a slight dip under the bone.

Scientifically speaking, “high cheekbones” refers specifically to a more prominent zygomatic bone, which is seen as superior by some folks. Low cheekbones aren’t especially prominent and sit as a more “inferior position,” which people coincidentally consider to be inferior aesthetically. It’s all subjective, and we don’t think there’s anything wrong with either

Cheekbones that sit high can also indicate a more symmetrical face, which is why high cheekbones are considered attractive in many societies. Apparently, symmetrical faces are easier to process mentally.

In Asian society, high cheekbones mean that the individual possesses greater determination, courage, and power. On the opposite end of the spectrum, people with low cheekbones are often considered to be more isolated and independent.

Low cheekbones might have a bad reputation. But they make you unique in a land of generic, overly photogenic faces, and are nothing to be ashamed of. It might be human nature to see high cheekbones as a signifier of confidence, but you know what’s better? Real and unadulterated confidence, regardless of what you look like. Be confident and rock your low cheekbones or high cheekbones with swag – it will make people envious either way.

