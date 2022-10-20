Loyal Cake From Princess Diana’s Wedding Will Be Auctioned- Report

No one is unaware of the strong, bold, powerful princess Diana. A cake slice from Princess Diana and King Charles’ wedding is going up for auction. She was a member of the British Royal Family. She was the first wife of King Charles III and the mother of Princes William and Harry. Based on Diana’s activism and glamour she was made an international icon and earned enduring popularity. She got married to King Charles in 1981.

Princess Diana and King Charles III got married on July 29, 1981. It was witnessed by millions of people on TV and was even called the ‘Wedding of the Century,’ however, the marriage did not go as planned. Charles and Diana decided to split in 1992, four years before they legally became divorced. The royal wedding took place in St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. There were almost 3,000 guests. Amongst them was a guest named Nigel Ricketts who passed away last year.

A loyal wedding cake is up for Sale

News has been released that all these years Nigel had preserved the 41-year-old wedding cake piece. It is now all set to be auctioned. The report says the cake is still in very good form and shape largely because of all that alcohol which went into making it. However, it has been announced that the cake will be auctioned off by Dore and Rees Auctions in the UK.

All About the Bidding

As per the New York Post, the piece of cake has a pre-sale estimate of GBP 300. It will be equivalent to more than ₹ 27,000 (as per the current conversion rate). The report says that the cake is packaged in its original box and is anticipated to sell for much more, though. It has been reported that although there were 23 official wedding cakes made for the wedding, the slice seems to have come from the centrepiece fruitcake. The loyal wedding cake had five layers and was a whopping five feet tall. Moreover, It was also reported that another slice of the same cake sold for GBP 1,375 in 2014, which is equivalent to more than INR 1,27,000 (as per current day conversion rate)

The New York Post also stated that Ricketts and other royal household members pooled together to purchase a writing table for Charles and Diana as a wedding gift. This made Charles happy that his household members loved him so much.

Dore and Rees’s website also received a thank-you note from the newly married couple. It was a handwritten thank-you note for the royal staffers. It says, “Diana and I are touched beyond words that you should have gone to so much trouble to find something so eminently useful…And I can assure you that we will treasure it in whichever house it finally comes to rest!”