Lucknow Thappad Girl Priyadarshini Wants To Tie Rakhi To The Cab Driver

The shenanigans of “Lucknow Kand” refuse to end. Priyadarshini, who became a topic of hate and troll overnight, suddenly had a change of heart.

We all are aware of the incident. Apparently, she was crossing a busy road, when a cab driver, Saadat Ali, saved her life by hitting the brakes. She, however, found a way to pin the fault on him and slapped him 22 times amidst hundreds of people, and even broke his phone. The video had gone viral.

Days after police filed an FIR against her, she suddenly has found herself a brother in Saadat. Reports say that she has purchased a rakhi and sweets for Saadat, to solve the matter. She has kept those things in her house.

She said that she doesn’t find it okay to visit his house herself, but if he visits her, she’ll tie him a rakhi and feed him, sweets.

“She grabbed my phone from the car and smashed it into pieces. She also broke the car’s side mirrors,” victim Saadat Ali Siddiqui had told the media after the incident. He had added that the girl had also stolen his money which was kept in his car’s dashboard. “We both were taken to the police station where an FIR was registered against me but nothing was done against her. I want justice”, the cab driver had said.

While recalling the incident, he broke down and threatened to commit suicide if justice was not served.

For a long time, netizens have been tweeting #ArrestLucknowGirl. Despite proper video evidence, in another video, she is seen lying straight to media and saying that 100 men beat her and dragged her.

Netizens have trolled her since the incident and many videos and reels have been circulating the social media.