The deadly virus has forced people to postpone their jobs, work, important events, and many other things for an indefinite time. Today, we are talking about one of the most beautiful and bold actresses of the entertainment industry, whose wedding has been postponed like millions of people out there because of this virus.

In an interview with ETimes, popular actress Shama Sikander throws some light on the speculations going on about her marriage plans with her long-term beau, James Milliron. The actress revealed that they had planned a September wedding this year but of course because of the ongoing coronavirus scare and at the moment, the whole plan is on hold.

She said, “We had planned a destination wedding in September-end and almost everything, including the venue, was finalized. We were all set to zero in on a date when the pandemic hit. Both our families had started preparing for the big day. James’ family doesn’t travel and so, his parents don’t even have a passport. We had asked them to initiate the paperwork and get their passports made. However, the plan is on hold for now, as I don’t think it will be safe to travel around that time.”

She explained, “Also, COVID-19 has changed our ideas about everything in life. We are just trying to help those around us to get through this tough time. And, that has brought more joy to us. The wedding will happen whenever it has to.”

She also revealed that her beau, James is with her in Mumbai and they both are worried about his parents because of the tragic condition in the United States because of COVID-19. She said, “James is with me in Mumbai, and his parents are alone there. We are worried about them, as they are old and his father was unwell around four months ago. We are constantly in touch with them.”