Madhuri Dixit & Govinda reunited on the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’. The upcoming episode of the dance reality show is going to take you back in time. Govinda is going to be a special guest on the show and the two will dance to “Mere Pyar Ka Ras Zara Chakna from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”. Madhuri is one of the judges on ‘Dance Deewane’ along with Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.

Colours CEO Raj Nayak posted a video on his Twitter handle, in which Govinda and Madhuri can be seen dancing together. What a trip down the memory lane! Madhuri looks gorgeous as always in the blue outfit and Govinda is also spreading his infectious charm with his dance moves.

Watch the video here:

Nothing like watching the ultimate Diva @MadhuriDixit & the Hero No 1 @govindaahuja21 LIVE. Pure Magic. On the sets of #DanceDeewane pic.twitter.com/igTj0mgIuw — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) June 13, 2018

In the past, Madhuri and Govinda have shared screen space in several movies, like Paap Ka Anth (1989), Maha-Sangram (1990), Izzatdaar (1990). Madhuri was last seen in Marathi film, Bucket List, and will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Kalank and with Sanjay Dutt in Total Dhamaal.

And that’s not it. The Dancing uncle from MP, Sanjeev Shrivastava was also present. Talking about his viral video, Sanjeev had said in an interview, “I don’t want any money from anyone for this video. I am happy that people are enjoying it. I am grateful that people liked my video. It is because of the response that I received for the video, that my mother came down and came out of the shell This made her smile. I was dying to see her cheerful face. I am happy that her smile is back and this will eventually help her to get over my younger brother’s untimely demise.”

Check out the pictures:

We can’t wait to see the episode. It’s definitely going to be a visual treat!