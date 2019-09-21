Madhurima Tuli Opens Up On Her Physical Fight With Ex-Boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh; Shared Details

Nach Baliye 9 showcases the chemistry that ex-couples share with each other. It would show how good ex-flames dance with each other. One such ex-Jodi was Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The two had broken up but reunited for the dance performance. The ex-couple is making it to the headlines almost every day. Although now, the couple has been eliminated, here is what Madhurima has to say about it.

Well, the couple was doing so great. But they had a quick exit from the show due to once poor performance and came back with a bang as a wild card entrant. And then, the two of them got into a physical fight. Talking about the same to a media portal, Madhurima recalled, “I was leaving the rehearsal hall after waiting for 2 hours for Vishal. At that very moment, he walked in. An argument ensued about his late-coming and he started poking me with obnoxious comments. He had been doing this in past and it was surfacing again. He also said that we both should quit the show.”

Speaking of was it a right decision to return on the show with her ex, Vishal Aditya Singh, the actress nodded and replied, “W we had a healthy conversation before re-entering and decided to bury the hatchet. Lekin woh nahi badla. He abused me. He said ‘ch**iya’. He came towards me and pushed me from my chair. I fell down.”

Madhurima Tuli then shared that she had indeed hit him back and replied, “Yes, I did. Why would I take abuse and violence from him?” When the portal asked her that Vishal was bleeding post the fight, Madhurima shared, “I don’t know about that. But if he was, it must be that he hurt himself with something while pushing me. Do you think I have the strength to hurt a burly man like Vishal? At the most, I can slap him or pull his hair. It was really very ugly and embarrassing. As you had reported in your earlier story, the production team had to intervene and separate us.” And her ‘parting words’ for Vishal was, “Vishal needs to see a psychiatrist.”

