Maheep Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Mouth-Watering Dishes Served To Guests At Ambani Event; Check Out!

The NMACC Gala is a two-day event. It was the grand opening of the NMAAC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center). Some of the biggest names in Hollywood as well as Bollywood graced the event.

Reputed personalities from the film industry grabbed the attention of their fans, followers, and fashion enthusiasts with their stunning presence at the event. The first day saw celebrities in their stylish avatars. The second day saw some electrifying performances.

There were Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, etc. Recently, Maheep Kapoor shared a few pictures. She shared a glimpse of the delicious food served to the guests.

On her Instagram, Maheep Kapoor shared glamorous pictures from the event. From getting ready to the foods she enjoyed, Maheep gave her fans a glimpse of the event. She wore a black saree. The diva paired it with a shimmery jacket. She wore silver jewelry.

The food served at NMACC included Indian dishes such as roti, dal, palak paneer, curry, halwa, sweets, papad, laddu, etc. There was a glass of wine along with water beside the plate on a table.

The NMACC gala was a star-studded affair. It was hosted by the Ambanis. The power couple Nita and Mukesh Ambani organized the event. It was the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). International celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were part of the celebration too. The entire Bollywood marked their presence at the lavish event making it a night to remember.