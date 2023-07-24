Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Celebrates Her Birthday With Family; Steals Hearts With Her Sweet Gesture

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is now 11 years old. On the eve of her birthday, Namrata Shirodkar documents the festivities with her loved ones. Sitara Ghattamaneni, the daughter of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, has turned one. The young celebrity continues to generate headlines. She was one of the very first child stars to get a billboard in New York’s Times Square. Her promotion for PMJ Jewels became an internet sensation. Sitara Ghattamaneni has proven her acting ability.

Pictures show her celebrating her birthday with close friends and relatives. The girl is wearing jeans and a T-shirt. Gautam, her older brother, is the one wearing the blue top and shorts. For her party, the space has been tastefully adorned. Sitara also received birthday greetings from Upasana Kamineni. A heart-shaped cake has been sliced by the young lady. It seems that on this occasion, Sitara gave some bicycles to girls from low-income families. There were rumours that she was paid one crore rupees to appear in a commercial for PMJ jewellery. They enjoyed the video as well. In the clip, the girls can be seen helping Sitara with the cake cutting.

Macaroons sit on a chocolate cake in this creation. Users on Reddit gushed over Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu for raising their daughter Sitara to be such a good person. The teen is also an avid user of Instagram. Also celebrating his daughter’s eleventh birthday was Mahesh Babu. He posted a photo of her wearing a sea-green pavadai that she wore during the campaign.

Kaushal Manda remarks on Sitara Ghattamaneni

Kaushal Manda, the Bigg Boss winner, has said that she looks just like her late paternal grandmother, the legendary Indira Devi. The lady seemed to have been reborn in Sitara. She attends class at Hyderabad’s CHIREC International School. Tollywood’s young stars have been in the spotlight recently. Arha, daughter of actor Allu Arjun, has reportedly signed up for a second film.

She had a role in Devara. The child is reported to be a natural in front of the camera. Even in Telugu, she excels. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have two wonderful children. The celebrity is a devoted parent. He brags about his kid’s success on YouTube and Twitter. Kuchipudi dancing is another art style that Sitara is studying.