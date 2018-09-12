The world is grappling with mental health issues today and people of all ages and all walks of life are suffering from some stress or chronic depression. So where are we going wrong? The answer lies in ‘awareness’. We, as a society, need to be more aware of mental health issues and handle those who are suffering from it with some TLC. It is already hard for them to come to terms with the situation.

When you are a celebrity, constantly in the public eye, life is bound to be stressful and more often than not, you don’t have as many ears around you to listen to you than you have eyes on you. Deepika Padukone showed an incredible act of bravely when she revealed about her depression in the media. Although the actress is in a much better condition right now, she had a tough time during the initial stages.

Alia Bhatt’s elder sister Shaheen Bhatt has also struggled with depression throughout her childhood. Their father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City, talked about the ever-increasing cases of depression and mental illness in the world.

He said, It’s a form of mental illness and it can be treated. When you suffer with diabetes then, you have to take insulin shots. Similarly, when you are prone towards depression then you need to consult a doctor who can treat you through medication but, I think in our country, we are lacking in generating awareness about mental illness. Almost in every household people are suffering from depression.”

Talking about his daughter Shaheen, he shared, “My daughter Shaheen, Alia’s elder sister, she, at the age of 16 discovered finally that she is suffering from clinical depression. In October, she is launching her own memoir in which she has talked about the kind of struggle she has gone through in that phase.”

“She also came to a point of attempting a suicide at the age of 12-13 so this is the truth of my own house,” he further revealed.

Shaheen Bhatt had written about her struggles with depression and mental health previously in a leading magazine. She wrote, “I’ve lived with depression since I was 12 years old and since then I’ve been suicidal on more than one occasion. I’ve experienced the sheer terror of contemplating a life filled with unrelenting anguish, and I’ve been consumed by the terrifying thought of having but a single means of escape from a bleak, unbearable future.”

