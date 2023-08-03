Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Having No Money To Pay Hospital Bills On Pooja Bhatt’s Birth, ‘She Started Doing…’

The ongoing family week in controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is bringing to the fore an array of emotions for the audiences. Bollywood actress, director and producer Pooja Bhatt is also inside the house. While the actress was eagerly waiting for her family member to come, she was left surprised when her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt made an entry into the glass-walled house.

Mahesh remembers his tough times

During his visit to ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, the director reminisced old times. He shared an anecdote about his eldest daughter’s birth. Mahesh told that he met Pooja’s mother when he was in school and Pooja was born when he was just 23 years old. He had to pay 1200 rupees as the hospital bill which was quite stressful for him as he didn’t have money.

The director mentioned that when he went to the hospital to meet Pooja, she was in a glass incubator. She was only 10 pounds, her whole face was pink and she had angry expressions on her face. Mahesh joked that they never changed and informed that all the family members are afraid of Pooja.

Recalling his days of struggle, the filmmaker told that when his films were failing at the box office, Pooja supported him. She went ahead and handled everything. She started doing modelling and auditioned for many advertisements. It was Pooja’s efforts and success in her modelling career that played a very important role in running the Bhatt household. He revealed that his daughter got her first ad for a newspaper for 300 rupees.

Besides this, Mahesh Bhatt met rest of the contestants and boosted their confidence. He showered his love and blessings on them.

Talking about ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, the show is doing well and nearing to its end. Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani are nominated contestants of this week.