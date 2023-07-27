Mahhi Vij Reveals Losing One of Her Twins While Having Baby Tara Via IVF, ‘Was Praying…’

Popular TV actress Mahhi Vij remains busy with mommy duties after the birth of her daughter, Tara. She is quite active on social media and keeps sharing adorable stuff featuring herself with her little angel. Though the actress might seem happy now, she has worked really hard to bring her bundle of joy into this world. In a recent interview, Mahhi talked about her tough IVF journey and revealed that she lost of her twins during the process.

The ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’ actress said that her IVF procedure began at the age of 34. After failing for three consecutive cycles, she took a break from continuous egg retrieval and transfer sessions. Mahhi changed her doctor and restarted the process after two years. She followed a step-by-step procedure and within 20 days, she conceived her babies. The actress shared that during her first trimester, she was on complete bed rest. There was no social life. After 5th month scan, she announced pregnancy.

Furthermore, Mahhi opened up on a pain of losing one of her kids. She told that in IVF, there are chances of having multiple babies. Tara was A positive while the other baby was A. The child could not survive. Doctors told her that in most cases it leaves along with the A positive baby. However, the actress prayed for the life of at least one of her twins.

For the unversed, Mahhi Vij tied the knot with Jay Bhanushali in 2011. The couple became parents to daughter Tara on August 21, 2019. Besides Tara, Mahhi and Jay also foster their caretakers’ kids, Khushi and Rajveer.