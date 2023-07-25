Mahhi Vij’s Daughter Tara Called Out For Offering Namaz, ‘Pooja Karte Kabhi Nahi Dikhi’

TV couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali enjoys a huge fan following on social media. And just like them, their daughter Tara is also a sensation on internet at a very young age. She owns a personal account on Instagram where one can find lots of cute videos of the little princess. Tara’s Instagram handle is managed by her mother Mahhi. Recently, the actress posted a video of her daughter which created a stir online.

Actually, Mahhi shared a clip of Tara offering muslim prayer ‘Namaz’ on a mat. In the caption, she simply wrote, ‘Shukran’. The song ‘Shukran Allah’ is playing in the background of the video.

Mahhi’s daughter Tara trolled

While many users praised Mahhi for inculcating the value of giving equal respect to all religions in her daughters, there were some who got offended with Tara praying Namaz. One user wrote, “Apke natak ka hissa bacchi ko mat banao. Hindu hoke yeh sab. Kuch sharam karo.” Another stated, “Pooja karti toh kabhi nahi dikhi apki beti. Respect all religions, but live the religion in which you were born. If you find it so lovely, then embrace Islam.” A third one commented, “What kind of drama is this. Teaching respect for all religions is good. But first make her read our veds.”

Mahhi’s response to negativity

After receiving backlash from a major section of audience, the ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’ actress came up with a befitting reply to the trolls. She shared a clip of Tara from a temple. In this video, Tara is seen worshiping to Hindu god with folded hands. She is wearing an ethnic dress and tilak too.

In the caption of this video, Mahhi wrote, “Yeh un bakwas logo ke liye jinhone dharm ko mazak bana dia hai. You can unfollow Tara. She doesn’t want haters. As a mother, I know what I am teaching. Good luck to chhoti such wale log . Please get a life. Sad to see so much hatred. Don’t worry about my daughter, teach your children.”

Meanwhile, Mahhi is away from screens after embracing motherhood. On the other hand, Jay is currently seen in Sony TV’s ‘Hum Na Rahe Hum’ with Tina Datta.