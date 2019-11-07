Mahira Sharma Tries To Pull Down Asim Riaz’s Pants During A Task, Netizens Wants Bigg Boss To Punish Her

Bigg Boss 13 is turning into a battleground with each passing day. Every other day one or the other contestant makes controversial statements or fight with each other. But last night’s episode saw one of the nastiest fights of the season between Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma. She event went on to call Sidharth a “40-year-old Buddha”. Mahira Sharma received massive backlash from Siddhart Shukla’s fans after the episode was aired. As if this wasn’t enough we have come across a video in which Mahira Sharma can be seen pulling down Asim Riaz’s fans during a task and we don’t know how to react.

In the video that was posted on Twitter, we can see that during an ongoing task of throwing the parcels Mahira tries to pull down Asim’s pants in order to hold him back, although Asim’s pants never came down, netizens are pretty angry by the fact that Mahira wasn’t punished for her indecent action. Many fans also commented that if Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla done something like this they would have been instantly evicted.

Sharing the video, the tweet wrote, “But also in this task if #MahiraKaun pulling down #AsimRiaz pant, is that ok with #BiggBoss13 ? That is disgusting & sexual assault . WTF what if man does this to women? #BiggBoss13 #ColorsTV.” Take a look:

But also in this task if #MahiraKaun pulling down #AsimRiaz pant , is that ok with #BiggBoss13 ? That is disgusting & sexual assault . WTF 😡 what if man does this to women? #BiggBoss13 #ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/kVbtbwuG9q — Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riyaz official fc ❤️ (@vickymishra120) November 7, 2019

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra also came out to support Sidharth Shukla and slammed her as a dirty minded player . She had tweeted, “Gaurse Dekho Shukla pulling property towards him a B mahirah snaches trying to snatch So what this blame game of touching blah blah Accusing intentionally hey gurl ir intentions are damn dirty-minded.”