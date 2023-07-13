“Major Missing – London City & Coffee Walks: Anushka Sharma Missing London; Shared Vacation Pics

Anushka Sharma, an actor, recently visited London and released a video from the city with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Anushka shared a video on Instagram on Sunday showing her day out with Virat and their daughter Vamika Kohli. Anushka’s day out with Virat and Vamika in London

Anushka drank coffee as she strolled through the streets of London and rode the subway at the beginning of the clip. She smiled and made faces as she moved through the subway. She wore a white T-shirt, a denim jacket, and trousers for the day out. She chose to wear quirky sunglasses and carried a large bag as well.

Anushka and Virat Kohli were next seen in the footage walking down the street with their backs to the camera. As they crossed the street, Virat was seen pushing a pram with a child. He was dressed in khaki trousers, a black jacket, a T-shirt, and a cap. Virat additionally wore a rucksack. He gave the peace sign to the camera as Anushka put her hand on his shoulder.

Virat takes pictures of Anushka

In the following part of the video, Virat can also be seen taking pictures of Anushka. As she traveled through the city and chatted with Virat, Anushka continued to sip her coffee. Anushka ultimately threw her coffee cup in the trash before the video came to an end. Anushka posted the video with the description, “Major missing – London city & coffee walks (heart hands emoji)”, on Facebook. PS: I got a lot of use out of that coffee (eye emoji). She changed the background music to Empire of the Sun’s Walking on a Dream.

Future project for Anushka

Anushka’s next appearance will be in Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Netflix will stream the movie. The movie’s precise release date is still pending. For the first time in her career, the actor will play a cricket player. Karnesh Sharma, the brother of Anushka, will direct Chakda Xpress through his in-house production business Clean Slate Filmz.