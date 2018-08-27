Share

Tweet

Pin 506 shares

Undoubtedly, the Lakme Fashion Week is one of the most talked about fashion events every year. The sheer number of Bollywood stars who take part as showstoppers or guests always keep fans hooked to this gala event. This year, two of the guests who have created a flutter by sitting together at LFW are Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor.

Since a long time, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been making the headlines because of their rumoured relationship. Both Arjun and Malaika never reacted to the rumours and never confirmed their alleged relationship. Not only that, when Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan announced their separation, Arjun was believed to be one of the major reasons behind it.

However, the two sent gossip mills working overtime as they sat side-by-side at designer Kunal Rawal’s show at the ongoing Fashion Week. As Varun Dhawan walked the LFW ramp, Malaika and Arjun (who were sitting next to each other) cheered for him. Despite of the huge media present, both looked very comfortable sitting next to each other.

Earlier, in an interview, Malaika Arora said, ”Arjun is a very good friend of mine. But people give a very different meaning to it, which isn’t true”. Because of Malaika and Arjun’s rumoured relationship Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor is worried. A report in Spotboye.com stated that Boney Kapoor is worried about Arjun’s relationship upsetting Salman and this has left him concerned about his son’s career.

A report in Deccan Chronicle, last year, said that the two decided to move on and do not want to be linked to each other. A source close to Malaika Arora told the website, “Malaika avoids parties if Arjun is attending one, or sometimes they make sure that they come in and go out at separate times if it is imperative that Malaika has to attend. When there is nothing going on between them now, why should they be written about together? And this is one such way of ensuring this.”

Earlier, Arjun was also dating Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan and their relationship lasted for 2 years. He confessed to the Times Of India that his “first and only serious relationship so far” has been with Arpita.



