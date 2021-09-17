Malaika Arora fan, “Madam, What Do You Eat? So Bold – How Hot?”

Malaika Arora has garnered millions of fans through her photos and videos, even though she hasn’t had many films. She has millions of followers. From that, she has huge banners. It shows that she is earning lakhs of rupees a month. Every time Malaika is seen grabbing the attention of fans with her hot photos. Even now a photo of her is incredibly beautiful. Fans have also given her funny comments.

How this actress, who has reached the age of fifty, has taken care of her fitness is admirable. It can be seen from her photos. It takes a lot of hard work. Her new glamorous photo is being discussed on social media. Fans are not tempted to comment on those photos. Malaika will soon be seen in the second season of Model of the Year.

One user commented on her photo saying, “You look so beautiful, what exactly do you eat in your diet, share that diet plan with us too … That reaction has caught the attention of the fans.”

Her loose hair and her distinctive style add to her beauty. She looks hot in it. Fans have asked her about her diet from that photo, said, “What exactly do you eat that makes you so beautiful?” Malaika has always been in the spotlight for her personal and professional life. The dance she performed in songs like Munni Badnam Hui, Chaiya Chaiya was the subject of admiration of the audience.

Malaika has a large fan following on social media. She has 13.4 million followers. It shows her popularity. Currently, Malaika has shared some photos from her Instagram. In it, she looks incredibly beautiful. In that photo, she is wearing a Boysenberry-coloured off-shoulder jumpsuit.