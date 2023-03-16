Malaika Arora Gets Uncomfortable As She Gets Mobbed By Fans At Airport

We have often seen celebs getting mobbed by fans. Same happened with Malaika Arora as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was mobbed by her fans as they wanted to click a selfie with the actress.

Malaika Arora Gets Mobbed At The Airport

Actress Malaika Arora has a huge fan base. Her fans are seen getting excited when they see her in person. On Thursday, Malaika was snapped at the airport by paps. She was in a black crop top and blue jeans and paired with a black leather jacket and cool shades.

Fans gathered at the airport went gaga to see her and they gathered around her. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl also obliged for selfies with her fans but later the situation went out of control as a few male fans gheraoed her from all sides, and didn’t let her move forward.

A video from the airport has gone viral where Malaika can be seen trying to make her way out while fans were trying to take selfies with her. Malaika seemed uncomfortable and when a female fan came close to her, she stopped and looked at her and said, “Aaram se” and went ahead.

Malaika Arora’s Work Front

Malaika recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) X FDCI. She turned muse for designer Bhumika Sharma’s latest collection Dahlia. She looked gorgeous in a red ensemble. Malaika recently made her digital debut with the reality show, Moving In With Malaika. Celebs like Karan Johar, Bharti Singh, Nora Fatehi, Amrita Arora and Farah Khan among others graced the show.

Malaika Arora’s Personal Life

Malaika Arora is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. Despite their huge age gap, they are going strong in their relationship.

Together they shell out major couple goals with their PDAs and love and chemistry.