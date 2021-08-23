Malaika Arora Recalls Her Wonderful Modeling Journey For Quick Money

It has been more than a decade since Malaika Arora entered the modeling world. After years of hard work as a model, she has been judged MTV Supermodel of the Year. All set to judge the second season of the show.

Sharing the variety of girls who auditioned for the show, she said that some never said a word, some never faced the camera, never put on makeup. Some girls come from such a small background that they are not allowed to leave their homes. It’s really amazing to see them actually coming out of their shell. I am really happy and proud.

Malaika said this time we wanted you to be tall, short, fat, skinny, unmarried, married, transgender, or a cop. We just want women from all walks of life. We’ve actually hugged them all the time.

Malaika believes that one can be a model but combining that super into one model is different from others. She said that the show breaks the stereotypes of female modeling.

Malaika joined modeling at a very young age. She was selected as one of the video jockeys in the late 1990s. She then entered the modeling world, appearing in several commercials, album songs like Gur Naal Ishq Meetha. The turning point in her career was the track Chaiyya Chaiyya from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dil Se released in 1998.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Malaika recalled the time when she entered modeling for quick money.

She said, “Difficult at a young age, it has been very challenging. I came without any expectation. I thought this was a great opportunity to make some quick pocket money. I never knew that eventually, it would become a career.” She added “Since then, it’s a good thing how the industry has changed. People need to understand this. We have these conversations when girls say they want to pursue a career in modeling.”

She calls her journey wonderful and recounts her hits and misses.