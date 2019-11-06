Malaika Arora Reveals The One Thing That Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor Isn’t Good At And It Will Surely Crack You Up

Share

Bollywood hunk, Arjun Kapoor and diva, Malaika Arora’s relationship might have started as a mere affair but now it has blossomed into a full-fledged relationship with the passage of time. From their dinner dates to vacations the duo has been taking one step at a time and working on their relationship. However, after playing a good game of hide and seek for the longest, the couple finally opened up about their relationship. A while back Malaika even shared a picture with the man of her life. And we cannot wait for them to take the nuptial plunge.

Malaika Arora recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, NoFilterNeha and talked about a lot of things. Right from her wedding plans to the one thing that she doesn’t like about beau Arjun Kapoor Malla (as people fondly call her) unravelled a lot of things. Malaika shared that she feels her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is perfect in every way but not so good at handling money.

In the same chat show Malaika also revealed what she wants her dream wedding to be like and said, she wants to get married at a beach and she imagines herself in an Elie Saab gown. The gorgeous diva also revealed that her girl gang would be her bridesmaids and her closest friend, Vahbiz Mehta would be the best woman. Talking about Arjun, Malaika mentioned that Arjun feels she doesn’t take good pictures of him while he clicks the best photos of her.

Malaika said, “I’m all about the white wedding and always have liked the concept of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girls, my girl gang.” Talking about the photography skills, Malaika said, “He(Arjun) thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures. He clicks better pictures of me, so the pictures I take, fail in comparison.”

In another interview with Filmfare, Arjun had spilled beans about his relationship with Malaika and said, “I don’t have anything to discuss. I have nothing to hide. What the world is seeing, they are seeing. However, I have no desire to justify my personal life beyond a point. It is important to have good people around me and I feel fortunate that I have such individuals in my life”.

For those who don’t know, Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan butt the couple decided to call it quits after 18 years of marriage. Malaika has a 17-year-old son Arhaan from her first marriage. In a throwback interview, Malaika had stated that being in a relationship doesn’t make her any less of a mother. She was quoted as saying, “Having a relationship doesn’t change anything for me as a parent. I’m still my son’s concierge service for everything like every mother is. How am I any less of a mother then? In fact, as a single parent, you tend to overcompensate to ensure the kid doesn’t feel an absence in his life. Arbaaz and I have parted as a couple, but we make sure nothing affects our son. It’s a lot better this way. For the rest, time is the best healer.”