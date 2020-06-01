Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were a power couple and had reached the pinnacles of success together after the success of Dabangg. But their happiness together was short-lived as soon after, the two called their relationship quits. It was in 2016 that the two officially announced their separation and got divorced a year later. But no one knew the exact reason why? Some said that Malaika’s growing closeness with Arjun Kapoor was the reason while others stated that it was because of Malaika Arora sex appeal that made Arbaaz Khan a bit less confident.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan, Malaika Arora opened up about Arbaaz Khan and his family and said that Khan never gets perturbed by her sensuality. “I think he is somebody who is very confident with himself. So, I think, if that confidence is there in you, you know it obviously transcends into something else. So these kind of issues don’t really bother us. I am not saying we are completely devoid of it, I’d be lying if I say that. But, there are times when things pop up but by and large Arbaaz is someone who is very understanding, very comfortable and confident with himself.

Malaika also revealed that Arbaaz always brushes it off and says, “Let them say what they have to say.”

During the chat show, Malaika also revealed that it is her in-laws (Khan Pariwar) who always used to praise her and her body of work. She explained that her in-laws never forced her to follow a specific norm or behave in a particular way; in fact, she has always been supportive of her work.

She had said, “I think things just fell into place, it is such a wonderfully accepting family. They don’t really put pressures on you that you gotta be like this, or you gotta follow certain norms, it has never been like that. From the first day I remember it has been open arms as they welcomed me. And I think that still continues to stay, not just with me but with anybody who steps into their home.”

