Malaika Arora Shares Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Semi Nude’ Photo, Netizens React Furiously “She’s Gone Mad”

Bollywood’s most talked about couple, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have massively trolled. The reason being the trolling is Arjun Kapoor’s semi-nude photo which is now doing rounds on the internet. Malaika Arora shocked the internet by dropping a picture of her boyfriend with just a pillow to cover his private parts.

Malaika Arora shares semi nude photo of Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story and dropped a black and white semi-nude photo of Arjun Kapoor. She wrote, “my very own lazy boy” along with the picture. Within minutes the picture shared by Malaika became the topic of discussion. the netizens shared Arjun’s almost nude picture and wrote nasty comments.

Netizens’ Reaction To Arjun Kapoor’s almost naked picture

One of the fan pages with similar pictures taken from Malaika’s story received backlash. “What is wrong with these two?” wrote one user, “have they gone mad? They are celebrities for god’s sake behave like one,” mentioned another user. Later, Arjun Kapoor also took to his official handle and shared the same picture and a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for quite some time now. The duo is often asked about their marriage plans. In an interview, the diva opened up about her feelings about getting married for the second time. she said that both she and Arjun Kapoor feel they are ready but will only tie the knot at the right time. The duo loves exploring different countries together and recently came back from their Berlin vacation.