Malaika Arora shares the cute pictures of Khan Babies, Taimur delightfully looking at Arhaan

The Bff’s of the town Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are known for their closeness and warm gratitude towards each other. Apart from their busy schedule the duo always spare time to have fun with each other. The Duo including Karisma and Amrita are the fun squad of the Bollywood town.

Recently, Malaika Arora partied with her girl-squad at her sister, Amrita Arora Ladak’s terrace. Malaika and her BFF, Kareena set major twinning goals as they both opted for a denim-and-tee look. While Bebo looked stunning as ever in a pair of distressed denim and an Adidas top, Malaika had smartly put together her pair of flared denim and a Gucci halter neck.

However, it seems like their friendship is going to be taken ahead by their sons as Malaika shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan with her son, Arhaan Khan on her Instagram handle.

On February 18, 2020, Malaya Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of her BFF, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan with her son, Arhaan. Along with the picture, she captioned it as “My baby with Bebo’s baby #khanboys #Timtim.” In the picture, we can see little Taimur Ali Khan adorably gazing at Arhaan Khan as they both are sitting and posing for a picture together

The Picture is mesmerizing and very cute to look. The way Taimur is giving glimpse to Arhaan, has stolen everyone’s heart. The duo are also giving the Bff goals like their Mothers and are going to share the same bond in the future. The Khan are looking mesmerizing, seems to playing with ball.

Taimur sharing his cute glimpse towards Arhaan is the cutest picture one could ever see on the internet today! What do you think about the picture?