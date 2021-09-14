Mallika Sherawat On Why She Stayed Away From Films: “Afraid Of Women, Not Men”

Mallika Sherawat can be named as an actress who has become famous in Bollywood due to her campaigns and boldness. She became hugely popular because of the kissing scenes she gave in the movie ‘Murder’. She also got several big banner films on the strength of that film. But her popularity did not last long. So she is now constantly active on social media. Gets the attention of fans by sharing your photos and videos. Currently one of her reactions has gone viral on social media. So it has come under discussion. In it, she describes the fear she felt like a major decision she made.

Mallika has been away from the big screen for the last several years. She is famous for her bold avatars. Since the roles she gets are of the same bold type, it has been seen that even after trying different roles, her share of success has been denied.

Mallika says she often had to give explanations for her boldness. Earlier she was very upset. It was for this reason that she decided to leave the country.

“I am always trolled by a class,” Mallika said in an interview. I don’t even know what danger they pose to me. But I have always been a critic. I am more afraid of women than men. I have seen this many times.

“Mallika has stated that women have always targeted her. Even in my home, I had to fight against the patriarchal system. I’m sorry about that. Men always appreciated my acting. I want you to remember this.”

“I still don’t understand why women are against me. I even asked them about it. But I do not get a satisfactory reply from them.”

