Malvika Raaj, The Young ‘Poo’ From ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ Wows In A Golden Lehenga At Her Wedding

Malvika Raaj, better known as the young “Poo” from “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” just tied the knot with her soulmate, and her wedding attire is seriously inspiring.

Malvika Raaj married her longtime boyfriend Pranav Bagga. Raaj played the young “Poo” in the 2001 hit movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The bride attended a day wedding in Goa and dressed elegantly. For a short second, we couldn’t believe Malvika, the young “Poo,” was now an adult and ready to start her own family. Let’s break down Malvika’s stunning wedding day outfit so that every girl can get ideas.

The stunning Malvika Raaj wore a golden lehenga

While most people wear red lehengas, Malvika Raaj chose a golden one instead. The heavy zari and sequin work on her lehenga skirt made it look beautiful. She wore it with a full-sleeved choli that had tassels on the ends. She wore a similar dupatta over her head to finish off her look. Also, the special varmala with flowers dried in gold was a big hit. Epic Stories, a famous wedding photographer, did a great job recording Malvika’s best moments from her big day.

Instead of adding too many accessories to her look, Malvika wore a simple maang teeka, a polki neckpiece, earrings that matched, and a red chooda. Her customized kaleera, which had stars and butterflies on it, was another great part of her outfit. For those who don’t know, kaleeras are one of the most important wedding decorations.

Similarly, Malvika wore very little makeup for her wedding. She emphasized her look with softly lined eyelids, pink-toned blush, matte pink lipstick, and highlighter. Her wedding day outfit was finished off with her hair done in a sleek bun.

In your opinion, how stunning was Malvika Raaj’s wedding dress?